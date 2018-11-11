Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 61,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 37,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Koppers news, SVP James A. Sullivan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.73 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.36 per share, with a total value of $884,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,442.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,050. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOP stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.38). Koppers had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 79.35%. The business had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

