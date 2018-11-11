Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,013,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of General Electric worth $81,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in General Electric by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527,425 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Electric by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,605,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,085 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

GE opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/korea-investment-corp-raises-holdings-in-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.