Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,717 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Kraft Heinz worth $146,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,621,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529,235 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 39,913.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,407,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,254,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,198 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,501,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,291,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after acquiring an additional 700,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $53.99 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

