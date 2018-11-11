L Brands (LB) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on LB. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.12.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,577,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,996. L Brands has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. L Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

