L Reade Fahs Sells 10,000 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $442,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

L Reade Fahs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 3rd, L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $437,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $444,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $385.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in National Vision by 1,774.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Vision from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. William Blair started coverage on National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

