L Wilbert Platzer Sells 1,000 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) VP L Wilbert Platzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L Wilbert Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, L Wilbert Platzer sold 1,957 shares of Quaker Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.76, for a total transaction of $347,876.32.

KWR stock opened at $204.86 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 52 week low of $137.95 and a 52 week high of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $222.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $170.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $151.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 22,999.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 817,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,810,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,323,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 363,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

