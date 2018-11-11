LEG Immobilien (LEG) PT Set at €113.40 by Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €113.40 ($131.86) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEG. Nord/LB set a €98.10 ($114.07) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €114.70 ($133.37) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €107.84 ($125.39).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €101.45 ($117.97) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

