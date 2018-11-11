LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $228,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 631,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $913.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.25. LGI Homes has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.96 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

