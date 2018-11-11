Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109,603.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and $109,603.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.02303329 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003979 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 594,423,957 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Braziliex, Exrates, Mercatox, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

