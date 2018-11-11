Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 56,340 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 243.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 627.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

NYSE AVB opened at $182.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $152.65 and a one year high of $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 36.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total value of $269,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total value of $1,311,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

