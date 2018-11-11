Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 160.4% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 31.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,002,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,882 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 26,511.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 986,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 982,787 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 61.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,291,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,449,000 after purchasing an additional 491,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 424.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 322,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 261,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.72 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

