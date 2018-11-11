Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $65.77 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,710 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Starbucks worth $65,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Starbucks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after buying an additional 2,543,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,582,355,000 after buying an additional 1,613,187 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 3,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,239,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,301,661,000 after buying an additional 928,175 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

SBUX stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $809,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

