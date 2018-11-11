Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 155,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

In other news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell bought 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

