LPL Financial (LPLA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.18.

LPLA traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 635,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $402,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,516.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $47,906,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6,674.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 553,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 545,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,971,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,189,000 after purchasing an additional 515,091 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,246,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,215,000 after purchasing an additional 502,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 83.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,059,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 480,575 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

