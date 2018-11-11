LSI Industries (LYTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LYTS. TheStreet lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.76.

LYTS stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Beech bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,060.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,071 shares of company stock valued at $194,240. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 4,561.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

