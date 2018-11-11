Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,222 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 23.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 818,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. Luther Burbank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Luther Burbank in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Luther Burbank in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

