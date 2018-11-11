Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.48. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 157.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 441.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 743,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 606,457 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,891,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 255,771 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 187,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

