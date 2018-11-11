Markston International LLC Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

Markston International LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,737,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 797,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,222,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $65.76 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

