Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Marriott International by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $149.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Marriott International to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific.

