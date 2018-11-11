Martin Babinec Sells 30,000 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 5th, Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $1,610,100.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00.

NYSE TNET opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

