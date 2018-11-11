Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Maxwell Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Maxwell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Maxwell Technologies stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Maxwell Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.04 million. Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxwell Technologies will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxwell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $104,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxwell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $125,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxwell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Maxwell Technologies by 83.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its stake in Maxwell Technologies by 273.0% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 43,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

