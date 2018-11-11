MAZA Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (MAZA)

MAZA (CURRENCY:MAZA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, MAZA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. MAZA has a market cap of $340,702.00 and $0.00 worth of MAZA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAZA coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and FreiExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000270 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MAZA Profile

MAZA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. MAZA’s total supply is 1,371,778,720 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,345,280 coins. MAZA’s official Twitter account is @MazaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAZA is www.mazacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MAZA

MAZA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAZA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAZA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAZA using one of the exchanges listed above.

