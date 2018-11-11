McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,526 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $224.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.90 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.86.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

