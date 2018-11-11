McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $3.42 Million in Fiserv Inc (FISV) Stock

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Argus set a $90.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $3,986,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,380 shares in the company, valued at $33,353,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,864,000 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

