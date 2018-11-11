Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Receives $85.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDSO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medidata Solutions to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $487,882.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 12.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 164,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MDSO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 376,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,952. Medidata Solutions has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.