Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.2% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 275,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Medtronic by 34.2% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 11,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 106,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2,487.7% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The company has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,818,353 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

