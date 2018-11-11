Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,004 Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 361.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

LHO stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.71 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LaSalle Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

