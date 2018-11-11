Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,539 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,989,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,348,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 183,532 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.19. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

