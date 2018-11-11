Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.36%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

