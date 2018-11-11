Megacoin Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $200,789.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00800083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001428 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020858 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,561,187 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

