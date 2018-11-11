Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. OTR Global cut Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie set a $130.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

