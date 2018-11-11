MetalCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (METAL)

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. MetalCoin has a total market capitalization of $714,733.00 and $0.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetalCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One MetalCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00808767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001440 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020873 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

MetalCoin Coin Profile

MetalCoin (CRYPTO:METAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam. MetalCoin’s official website is www.metalmoshpit.com.

MetalCoin Coin Trading

MetalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

