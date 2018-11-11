Metro, Inc. (MRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRU shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of TSE MRU traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 773,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60. Metro has a 52-week low of C$38.32 and a 52-week high of C$45.44.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Metro will post 2.89346383595417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.