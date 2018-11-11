Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Stake Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 22,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 147,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,902,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.00.

In other news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.37, for a total value of $2,674,925.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,925.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,858 shares of company stock worth $8,681,504. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $608.03 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $521.79 and a 52-week high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $734.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

