Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nomura set a $95.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $159,130.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $337,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

