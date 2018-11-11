Midland States Bancorp Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.27%. Analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 2,822 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $90,388.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $58,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,160 shares of company stock worth $837,794. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

