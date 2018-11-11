Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Midwest Energy Emissions to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 million. On average, analysts expect Midwest Energy Emissions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MEEC opened at $0.26 on Friday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -0.85.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

