Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in CELYAD SA/ADR (CYAD)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Separately, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR during the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

CYAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CELYAD SA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $28.00 on Friday. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

CELYAD SA/ADR Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

