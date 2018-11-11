Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,901 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $114,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $519,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.25 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $19.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/millennium-management-llc-buys-shares-of-30901-invesco-fundamental-high-yield-corporate-bond-etf-phb.html.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.