MINDBODY (MB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MINDBODY from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MINDBODY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of MB opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. MINDBODY has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MINDBODY will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MINDBODY news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 144,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,828,791.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $720,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,809 shares of company stock worth $4,430,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MINDBODY by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MINDBODY by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MINDBODY by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MINDBODY by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MINDBODY by 27.8% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

