Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MI shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Monday, September 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Minto Apartment (MI) to Release Earnings on Monday” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/minto-apartment-mi-to-release-earnings-on-monday.html.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.