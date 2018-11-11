Minto Apartment (MI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MI shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Monday, September 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.
