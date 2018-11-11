Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cann reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.29.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.56. 459,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,059. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $2,981,665.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,802.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.