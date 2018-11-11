Mistras Group Inc (MG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,125 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of Mistras Group worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Mistras Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of MG stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Mistras Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

