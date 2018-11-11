Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst J. Twizell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Syneos Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

