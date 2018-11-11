Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $171,834,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $158,411,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,959,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,760,000 after acquiring an additional 334,869 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 324.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 294,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,013,000 after acquiring an additional 224,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,932,000 after acquiring an additional 206,062 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $294.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $125.65 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $113.45 and a one year high of $286.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Brian Carson acquired 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.34 per share, for a total transaction of $313,885.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,845.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 262,698 shares of company stock valued at $31,728,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

