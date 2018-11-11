Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position Raised by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Independent Order of Foresters bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

In other news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $159,384.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,785 shares of company stock worth $499,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Shares of TAP opened at $64.50 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $55.52 and a 12 month high of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position Raised by Oxbow Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/molson-coors-brewing-co-tap-position-raised-by-oxbow-advisors-llc.html.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.