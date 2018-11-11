Monroe Capital Corp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a report released on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRCC. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Monroe Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.49 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $236.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 630.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

