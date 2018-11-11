Morgan Advanced Materials (MGAM) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 388.13 ($5.07).

MGAM stock opened at GBX 273.40 ($3.57) on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 366.80 ($4.79).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fiber, board, paper, brick, and monolithic products; crucibles for metals processing; electrical carbon and graphite products; seals and bearings; ceramic cores for investment casting; structural ceramics; and ballistic protection products, as well as braze alloys.

