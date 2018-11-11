Morgan Stanley Boosts HubSpot (HUBS) Price Target to $146.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBS. Summit Insights reiterated a hold rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.07.

NYSE HUBS traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.92. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.37). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $630,646.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,538.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 21,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,292,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,584.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,680 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 85.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

