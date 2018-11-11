Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$30.00” Price Target for Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,055. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $279,072.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,881.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,545,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,636 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,218,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,772,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,466,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after acquiring an additional 867,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,151,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,847,000 after acquiring an additional 113,603 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

